A Sterling man was arrested Thursday night for the March 25 sexual assault of a juvenile and for practicing dentistry without a license.
The assault was reported to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after the juvenile victim told her family that Juan Ramos Jacobe, 46, assaulted her while she was at his home earlier this week. She reported that she was mildly sedated at the time to have some dental work performed. The age of the victim is not being released to help protect her identity.
An investigation conducted by the sheriff's office determined that Ramos Jacobe was operating a makeshift dental clinic out of his home in the 700 block of N. York Road. It was determined that Ramos Jacobe has been conducting unlicensed dentistry from his home since 2019.
Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are concerned there may be additional victims who have not come forward. If you or your family member were a victim, you are asked to contact Detective P. Roque at 703-777-1021.
Ramos Jacobe has been charged with aggravated sexual battery, object sexual penetration and practicing certain professions and occupations without appropriate licensure. He is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
