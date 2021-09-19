A Sterling man has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and violation of a protective order following a domestic violence assault at the Stone Springs Apartments.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to the apartment complex in the 42200 block of Glascock Field Terrace around 3:30 p.m. Sunday where the suspect, Peter J. Lollobrigido, 49, assaulted his wife and struck her with a hammer, the agency said in a news release.
Both the victim and the suspect were located inside the apartment.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition, the sheriff's office said.
Lollobrigido is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.