A Sterling man charged earlier this year with the sexual assault of a juvenile and practicing dentistry without a license now faces 11 additional charges after a continued investigation by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.
Juan Ramos Jacobe was charged Monday with an additional count of assault and battery, five counts of sexual assault, and five counts of practicing unlicensed dentistry, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The additional charges stem from additional five victims coming forward.
Ramos Jacobe was initially arrested on March 26 after a juvenile victim told her family the suspect assaulted her while she was at his home earlier that week. She reported she was mildly sedated at the time to have dental work performed. The age of the victim is not being released to help protect her identity.
An investigation conducted determined Ramos Jacobe was operating a makeshift dental clinic out of his home in the 700 block of N. York Road, the release said. It was determined Ramos Jacobe has been conducting unlicensed dentistry from his home since 2016.
Ramos Jacobe continues to be held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.
Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are concerned there may be additional victims who have not come forward. If you or your family member were a victim, you are asked to contact Detective P. Roque at 703-777-1021.
