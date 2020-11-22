A 61-year-old man faces a simple assault charge after he was captured on video forcefully breathing on protesters outside President Donald Trump's golf course in Sterling.
The incident happened Saturday at the Trump National Golf Club on Lowes Island Boulevard. Kathy Beynette told News4 that she and another woman were protesting President Trump outside the club while across the street, a group of Trump supporters were counter protesting.
"Then, quite out of nowhere, the guy came over from across the street, came charging across the street,” Beynette said.
Trump supporter forcefully exhaling without a mask on a protester outside the Trump National Golf Club, Nov. 21, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Bq2mMH1At0— Douglas Christian (@DougChristianDC) November 21, 2020
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a statement "the incident was not witnessed by law enforcement and the video did not capture the entire interaction." Deputies conducted an investigation on scene and both parties were advised they could go to a Loudoun County Magistrate and seek a citizen obtained warrant.
The LCSO is aware of a video circulating on social media after an incident near Trump National Golf Club. On November...Posted by Loudoun County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 22, 2020
On Sunday afternoon, deputies served a warrant obtained by a citizen through a magistrate, the statement said. Raymond Deskins, 61, of Sterling, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and released on a summons, the sheriff's office said.
(1) comment
Stupid.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.