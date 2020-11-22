loudoun sheriff generic

A 61-year-old man faces a simple assault charge after he was captured on video forcefully breathing on protesters outside President Donald Trump's golf course in Sterling.

The incident happened Saturday at the Trump National Golf Club on Lowes Island Boulevard.  Kathy Beynette told News4 that she and another woman were protesting President Trump outside the club while across the street, a group of Trump supporters were counter protesting.

"Then, quite out of nowhere, the guy came over from across the street, came charging across the street,” Beynette said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a statement "the incident was not witnessed by law enforcement and the video did not capture the entire interaction." Deputies conducted an investigation on scene and both parties were advised they could go to a Loudoun County Magistrate and seek a citizen obtained warrant.

On Sunday afternoon, deputies served a warrant obtained by a citizen through a magistrate, the statement said. Raymond Deskins, 61, of Sterling, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and released on a summons, the sheriff's office said.

