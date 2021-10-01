A 22-year-old Sterling man died following a motorcycle crash late Thursday on Route 28 near the McLearen Road exit in Herndon.
The wreck happened just before midnight when Donald Baker, of Sterling, was traveling northbound on Route 28 on a 2021 Suzuki GSXR 1000r. Baker accelerated then lost control, which resulted in him traveling off the right side of the road striking the guardrail, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
Baker was thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Detectives found no evidence to indicate alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash as part of their preliminary investigation.
Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
