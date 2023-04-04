The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Sunday in the 300 block of N. Lincoln Avenue in Sterling.
At approximately 11:43 p.m., the driver of a 2015 Toyota Tacoma was traveling on N. Lincoln Avenue when he struck a parked vehicle and then ran off the road into a ditch, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The driver of the Tacoma, Jose Ramon Garcia, 20, of Sterling, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator T. Alpy of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.
