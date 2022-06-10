A Loudoun County middle school teacher faces charges for allegedly assaulting two students earlier this week.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Jinwoo Noh, a Sterling Middle School teacher, is accused of grabbing and pushing a student off a chair in an incident posted to social media on June 6.
Noh is also accused of pulling a chair out from under a second student, causing the student to fall to the ground.
On Wednesday, Noh was issued two summonses for simple assault and battery following a law enforcement investigation into the incidents.
Neither of the students reported any injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.
(1) comment
It’s well known that some students can produce challenging behaviors. There are so many other ways to either prevent or respond. This teacher’s reaction is not one of them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.