A suspect in a robbery at Sterling beauty store fell to his death from a window Friday in Arlington after detectives and federal agents knocked on his door.
Just after 10 a.m, Arlington rescue crews were called to the 900 block of S. Columbus Street where they found the man unresponsive. The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation indicates the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, attempting to serve arrest warrants, knocked on the door and announced themselves. The man then attempted to exit the home through a window and fell, Arlington County police said in a news release.
The circumstances of the fall remain under investigation and the state medical examiner's office will determine cause and manner of death.
The robbery occurred March 5 about 12:30 p.m. at a beauty supply store in the 21000 block of Atlantic Boulevard. A man walked in and began placing merchandise into a bag. When confronted by the clerk, he displayed a firearm, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
The man then left the store with several items and fled the area in what appeared to be an older model Honda Accord with Virginia temporary license plates.
The sheriff's office described the man who fell to his death as the primary suspect in the case. A second suspect, Rico-Joel L. Bradley, 35 of Reston was arrested Tuesday in Fairfax County and charged with principle second-degree robbery with a firearm and robbery conspiracy. Bradley is held without bond at the Loudoun County jail.
