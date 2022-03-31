Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 49F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.