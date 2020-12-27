DryHome Roofing and Siding recently provided a new roof for Herndon resident Michelle Robinson, a Navy veteran and founder of Summit Dog - a nonprofit providing animal therapy to people with special needs and disabilities in the D.C. region.
Robinson was selected through the company’s 18th annual Free Roof for the Holidays program after a colleague nominated her.
“Michelle is helping so many people in our community heal. I am so pleased we can reduce her burden so she can focus on serving those in need. She’s a hero, and we are honored to support her with a roof,” said Steve Gotschi, president, DryHome, in a statement.
Throughout November, Sterling-based DryHome accepted nominations from customers and the community to identify a Northern Virginia individual, family or nonprofit in need. DryHome selected Robinson as the recipient based on her needs, the condition of her roof and the heartfelt nomination from her work colleague Kris Campesi.
Here is an excerpt from Campesi’s nomination: “Michelle is a veteran and the CEO of a nonprofit Summit Dog that has therapy dogs that engage with homeless, special needs children and adults, veterans, and juveniles in the DC correctional system. She has been attempting to keep the nonprofit going despite most jobs being shut down due to the pandemic. She has been in the house since 2006 and has missing and ripped shingles. She has been spraying rubber stuff on her roof to keep it from leaking. It would take a load off her shoulders to know she and her three therapy dogs have a solid roof over their heads.”
DryHome Roofing and Siding has been serving Northern Virginia for over 30 years and is committed to making a difference in the community. Every day, DryHome’s work ensures that families and organizations have safe, high-quality roofs. The “Free Roof for the Holidays” program enables DryHome to thank its customers and the community by helping those who are struggling to have a safe roof over their heads too. Since the program’s inception, the company has donated 19 roofs valued at more than $175,000 back to the community.
Over the years, DryHome has awarded roofs to people and nonprofits across the region with a variety of needs. Mia Fleming, a Leesburg resident and piano teacher with many health issues, won last year’s free roof. Other winners include a Stafford mother of three who lost her husband; a Vienna mother who was struggling following a difficult divorce; a Leesburg widow and mother of two young children; Cornerstones; an advocate for the homeless; Doorways for Women and Families’ Safehouse; a Loudoun school bus driver; Good Shepherd Alliance; Falls Church Cub Scout House; and Gabriel Homes.
