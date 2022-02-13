The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that took the life of a Sterling teenager.
The driver, 19-year-old Cristopher A. Lavayen, was traveling on Russell Branch Parkway in the area of Kincora Drive around 9 p.m. Friday night when the 2020 Ford Mustang he was driving left the roadway, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The vehicle traveled through a fence, and down an embankment before the car overturned in a retention pond.
Lavayen was taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Witnesses to the crash who have not already spoken with law enforcement are asked to contact Investigator T. Bradley of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-777-1021.
