The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a Sterling woman wanted in connection with a stabbing.
On April 1 at 8:48 pm, deputies responded to the 21000 block of Stanford Square in Sterling, where they found the victim inside a home with multiple stab wounds, the sheriff's office said in a new release.
The suspect, Myeesha S. Hamilton, 29 of Sterling, left the scene prior to the deputies' arrival, the release said. Hamilton is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding. She and the victim were known to each other.
The victim was transported to a local area hospital and has since been released.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Myeesha Hamilton is asked to call 9-1-1 or contact Detective M. Grimsley at 703-777-1021 / Michael.Grimsley@loudoun.gov.
Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.
