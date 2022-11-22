Sterling-based roofing company DryHome Roofing and Siding is now accepting nominations for its annual “Free Roof for the Holidays” program. The program awards a new roof for a Northern Virginia individual, family or nonprofit in need.
In a news release, the company says the program serves as an opportunity to thank its customers. “DryHome Roofing and Siding has been serving Northern Virginia for more than 30 years. The 'Free Roof for the Holidays' program enables the company to thank its customers and the community by helping those less fortunate have a safe roof over their heads too," the release states.
Steve Gotschi, CEO of DryHome, tells InsideNoVa that they choose the winner based on nominations they receive from customers and the community.
“Our Free Roof for the Holidays program gives us a chance to make someone’s holiday special by easing their burden with a safe roof over their heads,” Gotschi said.
Nominations are open until Nov. 30, and winners will be announced in early December. People can nominate someone online or by emailing info@dryhome.com. Nominators should include their name and phone number as well as the nominee’s name, address, phone and reason why they are being nominated.
Over the past 20 years, the company has donated more than $200,000 in free roofs. Among the recipients are a Navy veteran who founded an animal therapy nonprofit, a Stafford mother of three who lost her husband and a Vienna mother who was struggling following a difficult divorce.
