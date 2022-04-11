The recent rise in the value of used vehicles appears likely to lead to an unusual increase in most personal property tax bills for Prince William County residents, a levy that historically shrinks over time.
A computer chip shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has made new vehicles harder to come by, driving up assessments on used ones.
“Right now, if you own a used car, you can sell it and probably make more than you bought it for,” Michelle Attreed, Prince William’s finance director, told the Board of County Supervisors last month.
In Virginia, which levies a personal property tax on vehicles, this could mean a higher tax bill in the fiscal year 2023, which starts July 1. Typically, personal property tax bills decrease over time because as a car gets older its assessed value drops.
However, Prince William County officials are projecting assessment increases for virtually all of the roughly 161,000 vehicles registered locally and made since 2007. Because of that, tax bills will rise without a reduction in the personal property tax rate, which is $3.70 per $100 of assessed value. That means the owner of a vehicle assessed at $10,000 owes $370 in personal property taxes.
Attreed said that the rising vehicle assessments are “unprecedented.”
The majority of the local vehicles, 88,998, will see their value grow between $501 and $2,500, leading to an increase in bills of $19 to $93.
The second most-common projection is an increase between $2,501 and $5,000 for 45,722 vehicles. Those vehicles will see their bills rise between $93 and $185.
Only 11,864 vehicles had an increase in value less than $500, leading to up to $19 tacked onto their tax bill.
The other three brackets of assessment increases county staff estimated are:
13,995 vehicles increasing between $5,001 and $10,000, with a tax bill increase of $185 to $370
738 vehicles increasing $10,001 to $15,000, with a tax bill increase of $370 to $555
126 vehicles increasing between $15,001 and $20,000, with a tax bill increase of $555 to $740
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average price of used cars and trucks rose 40.5% from January 2021 to January 2022.
In Prince William, every automobile from model year 2007 to 2020 on average grew in value by more than 20%, with 2018 models increasing more than 40%. The 2021 model year grew an average of about 15%.
Every truck model year from 2007 to 2021 increased by more than 15%, with 2018 rising more than 30%.
Heavy trucks manufactured from 2007 to 2020 also increased in value by more than 20%, peaking at more than 45% for the 2015 model year. The 2021 heavy trucks grew in value about 5%.
The county projects that the personal property tax levy will generate $168 million in total revenue toward the fiscal 2023 budget.
The increased assessments come as county residents deal with skyrocketing inflation, soaring gas prices and a potential increase in their residential real estate tax bills.
The county’s proposed budget for fiscal 2023 proposes a decrease in the residential real estate tax rate from $1.115 per $100 of assessed value to $1.05. While the rate is dropping, however, rising property values will result in an effective tax increase. The average residential tax bill would increase $233, or 4.9%, on a home valued at $466,739.
The county also plans to adopt a new 4% tax on prepared meals, such as those served at restaurants, which would generate $24.5 million. Of that, $14 million would go to the school division and $10.5 million to the county’s general fund.
Attreed said county staff plans to present proposals to the Board of Supervisors later this month to potentially mitigate the impact of the vehicle assessments.
“We believe this is a temporary blip,” Attreed said. “It’s something that everybody in Virginia is wrestling with and everybody in the country is wrestling with.”
