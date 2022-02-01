Sting, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell and comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short are among performers set to take the stage this summer at the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts.
The Wolf Trap Foundation on Tuesday announced the first summer 2022 performances at the Filene Center, saying the venue "continues to be an integral part of the summer experience for the D.C. metro region.”
“We are so very excited to present not only a full slate of artists at the Filene Center for audiences, but also a full Wolf Trap Opera season including performances at The Barns at Wolf Trap," Arvind Manocha, president and CEO of Wolf Trap Foundation, said in a statement.
"After the past couple of years it is going to be especially important to gather as a community, experience nature, and just enjoy great music. We look forward to welcoming patrons back to the Park in May – and stay tuned as more can’t miss shows are announced this spring.”
The 2022 summer season at the 7,028-seat Filene Center is made possible through a public-private partnership between the nonprofit Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts and the National Park Service.
The 2022 season features a number of partnerships and collaborations with area arts organizations, drawing attention to the rich depth of talent in the metro region. In addition to a summer residency of the foundation’s longest standing artistic partner, the National Symphony Orchestra, the season will also feature a partnerships with Arlington's Signature Theatre for Broadway In The Park and a special presentation featuring The Washington Ballet.
In addition, the summer season will kick off with a celebration of Go-Go music with the Original Kings of Go-Go, showcasing the region’s historic connection to this widely celebrated music, featuring Trouble Funk, E.U. with Sugar Bear, Junkyard Band, DJ Wroyal and the Queens of Go-Go Fitness (May 28.)
Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19; Wolf Trap members (donors of $80 and up) have access to presales and are beginning to purchase tickets now. Patrons will be able to choose from an updated orchestra seating arrangement this season, with added aisles for ease of access. Select previously announced and rescheduled performances are on sale now.
Scheduled performances this summer include:
- June 10-11 - Bonnie Raitt with special guest Lucinda Williams
- June 16-17 - Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit + Sheryl Crow
- July 21 - The Wild Hearts Tour, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker
- with special guest Spencer.
- July 24 - Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens
- Sept. 2-4 - Sting, My Songs Tour
- Other summer performers include Trouble Funk (5/28), Tedeschi Trucks Band (7/19), Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley (7/27), Ana Gabriel (6/12), Steely Dan (6/25 + 6/26), The Decemberists (8/24), Elvis Costello & The Imposters (8/18), Steve Martin and Martin Short (8/20 + 8/21), A.R. Rahman (8/13), Trombone Shorty (6/18), and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.