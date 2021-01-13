Expansion club Racing Louisville FC selected Stone Bridge High School graduate Emily Fox with the No. 1 overall pick Wednesday evening in the National Women’s Soccer League Draft.
Fox is a senior defender at the University of North Carolina who is currently training with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team in Orlando.
Fox has earned three caps with the national team. She made her national team debut Nov. 8, 2018 at the age of 20.
Her current call-up to the national team is her first since suffering a knee injury Nov. 29, 2019 in North Carolina’s NCAA Quarterfinal win over USC.
Fox only played her freshman season at Stone Bridge, where she helped lead the Bulldogs to the Class 5 state final. Playing midfielder, she scored a team-high 16 goals and added six assists to earn first-team all-state honors.
Fox chose to focus on her club and national team commitments going forward instead of continuing to play for Stone Bridge.
She is a three-time first-team all-ACC selection at North Carolina.
Catarina Macario was viewed as consensus top pick going into Wednesday’s draft. But the Stanford star and two-time women’s soccer college player of the year said Tuesday she had signed a multi-year contract with French club Lyon.
The NWSL season opens with the Challenge Cup in mid-April followed by the start of the 24-game regular season in mid-May.
