Kimco Realty has purchased Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center in Woodbridge for $172.5 million, the real estate investment firm announced this week.

The 504,000-square-foot shopping center off Opitz Boulevard is anchored by Wegmans and has one of the region's only Apple stores. In a news release, Kimco said the estimated population within a five-mile radius of Potomac Town Center is 230,000, and the average household income is $125,000.

In addition to Wegmans, the shopping center is home to REI, Ulta Beauty, Starbucks, Cava, Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, as well as a variety of local shops which include boutique fitness, personal services, restaurants and medical uses.

"We’re excited to add Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center, a premiere grocery-anchored center situated in a high barrier-to-entry location with strong demographics, to our dynamic portfolio,” said Ross Cooper, Kimco’s President and Chief Investment Officer, in the release. “This center boasts a robust growth profile that will complement and solidify Kimco’s position as the leading retail player in the suburban Washington D.C. market.”

This acquisition presents a variety of growth prospects, including the potential to develop three outparcel retail buildings, increase density through mixed-use development, and enhance the existing merchandising mix through the recapture of below market leases, the release said.

Located at the intersections of Interstate 95, Dale Boulevard, U.S. 1, and Opitz Boulevard, the center benefits from 5.5 million annual visits, ranking in the 97th percentile nationally, the release said.

Construction on Potomac Town Center began in 2007, with Wegmans opening in 2008.

In March, state and local officials broke ground on a $53.5-million, 1,414-space parking garage connected to Potomac Town Center, which will serve as an OmniRide bus hub. The Potomac/Neabsco Mills Commuter Garage will have electric vehicle charging stations and a new sidewalk along River Rock Way.