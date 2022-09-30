The remnants of Hurricane Ian are expected to bring heavy rain and high winds to Northern Virginia this weekend, resulting in fall events being postponed or canceled. Here's a list of what we know so far. Have a cancellation you'd like published? Email karipugh@insidenova.com.
-- The 39th Manassas Fall Jubilee has been postponed until Oct. 8.
-- Equality Prince William's Pride event scheduled for Saturday has been postponed until April 23.
-- The McLean Project for the Arts ArtFest scheduled Sunday has been canceled.
-- Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre's cemetery walking tour on Saturday is canceled.
-- Veterans Memorial Park's Let’s Go Skate on Saturday is canceled.
-- Lake Ridge Park Marina will be closed for boat rentals Saturday and Sunday.
-- Pat White Center at Ben Lomond's yard sale has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 8, 7am-12pm
-- Silver Lake Regional Park's Adult Paddle rescheduled to October 8, 12-3pm
-- Silver Lake Regional Park's Survive Together rescheduled to Sunday, November 6, 1-4pm
-- The Household Hazardous Waste Saturday event in Manassas has been canceled.
-- The Manassas Farmers Market is canceled.
-- The Mayor on the Move Walk in Manassas has been canceled.
-- The annual Vienna Oktoberfest is canceled.
