A line of powerful thunderstorms blew through the area late this afternoon, downing trees with wind gusts up to 53 mph and dropping large hail.
A tree fell on a mobile home on Centreville Road, and another fell into a house on Peabody Street in Manassas. A tree also fell across Fairview Avenue near the Manassas police station, according to the National Weather Service.
In Loudoun County, a downed tree blocked Featherbed Lane and in Gainesville, winds knocked down two trees and blew the siding off a building in the area of Golders Green Place and Scottish Hunt Lane, the weather service said.
There were no reported injuries.
As of 6:20 p.m., Dominion Energy reported more than 12,000 customers without power across Northern Virginia, with Fairfax, Alexandria and Prince William with the highest outage numbers.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative reported 544 customers without power in Prince William County, mainly in the Gainesville and Manassas areas, and a scattering of outages in Loudoun and Fairfax.
