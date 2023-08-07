A strong line of thunderstorms swept across Northern Virginia late Monday afternoon, downing trees and leaving more than 60,000 without power.
Dominion Energy reported close to 50,000 customers out in Northern Virginia as of 6:30 p.m. More than 18,000 of those were in Loudoun, 14,000 in Fairfax and 2,500 in Prince William County.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative had more than 17,000 customers out at 6:30 p.m., nearly 6,600 of them in Prince William County, 3,400 in Manassas Park, 4,800 in Fairfax and 2,000 in Fauquier.
Manassas Park was hit particularly hard by the storm, with multiple trees and power lines reported down in the city, according to storm reports to the National Weather Service.
A tornado watch continues for all of the D.C. area through 9 p.m.
The threat of destructive storms prompted the federal government to closes D.C. area offices early Monday afternoon, with other locals governments and schools following suit.
The weather service says anyone going to clean up after the storms should wait until 30 minutes after you hear the last thunder, otherwise you will be still susceptible to lightning strikes.
The NOAA Storm Prediction Center had the D.C. region under a rare moderate risk for severe weather Monday, a four out of five on the prediction scale. It's the first "moderate risk" issued for severe weather for the area in at least 10 years.
