A 41-year-old Maryland man is jailed without bond after police say he attacked a woman Saturday at a city of Fairfax shopping center.
The victim was near the entrance to Main Street Marketplace at 2:20 p.m. when a stranger approached from behind, wrapped his arm around her neck and caused her to fall to her knees. He then left the area on foot, Fairfax city police said in a news release. Officers found and arrested him at a nearby shopping center.
Ronaldo Thomas, 41, of Capitol Heights Md., was charged with strangulation and assault and battery, police said. He was held without bond at the Fairfax County jail.
The victim suffered a minor neck injury and refused medical treatment, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.