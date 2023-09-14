Late Saturday afternoon, 20-year-old Noah Fowler was headed home to Haymarket after a motorcycle ride along Skyline Drive. On the other side of Interstate 66, King George photographer Erica Sutherland and her family were traveling toward Skyline Drive to take pictures.
Fowler and Sutherland had never met, but they were about to be linked forever.
Sutherland, in the passenger seat, could see rain up ahead and told a friend on the phone it was about to storm, hard.
Suddenly, there was a loud boom and a huge burst of light in the eastbound lanes near the Haymarket exit.
“I could see someone or something fly through the air and smash in the ditch,” Sutherland said. Then she saw something else “flying through the air” before landing on the road and sliding on the pavement for “what felt like forever,” Sutherland said.
She soon realized she was seeing a motorcycle and its rider. Thinking it was a crash, Sutherland – who has a medical background – told her fiance to stop the Jeep and let her go see if she could help.
When she got to the motorcyclist, she realized he’d been struck by lightning. He was facedown in the ditch, and wasn’t breathing. She started CPR, from behind, while holding his helmeted head still in case he had a head injury. When her chest compressions weren’t working, she gave Fowler mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and he finally started to regain and lose consciousness until first responders arrived.
“He asked me, ‘Am I dead? Please don’t let me die,’” Sutherland said.
Fowler suffered an eardrum injury that will require surgery, bruises, burns and severe road rash, but otherwise came through the lightning strike relatively unscathed. He was released from Washington Hospital Center’s burn unit on Wednesday night.
Fowler was just two miles from home when the storm hit, his sister Lauren Fowler said. He considered stopping to let the storm pass, but thought he could make it in time.
“Strongest guy I know,” she wrote in a social media update about his condition. “Only Noah would get struck by lightning, thrown off his motorcycle, die and come back to life and be up and walking the next day.”
Fowler works in HVAC and is already trying to get back to work, his family said. But his many injuries will need more healing before that can happen.
In addition to saving his life, Sutherland set up a fundraiser through Spotfund to help him get back on his feet and deal with medical expenses.
Mom to three daughters, Sutherland said she feels like she’s “gained the son I never had.”
For his part, Fowler said he’s been given a second chance at life and he’s not going to waste it.
“Words can’t describe how thankful I am for Erica Sutherland. God crossed our paths for a reason,” he wrote in a thank you note posted to her on social media. “Without you being at the scene, I wouldn’t be making this post right now. Tomorrow is not promised, so please tell your family and friends you love them.”
(6) comments
CPR most certainly does work with a helmet. Protocol for motorcycle accidents is the helmet stays on until c-spine has been cleared.
While I commend this good samaritan for stopping to lend a hand, that’s all it was. CPR doesn’t work with a motorcycle helmet on and a patient on their back….please don’t attempt this.
To clarify, if the patient is lying on their belly….don’t do CPR on their back..
She then gave mouth to mouth. Don’t worry, be happy!! A life was saved.
Very cool!
What a great story! So glad Erica was in the right place at the right time!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.