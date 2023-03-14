Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman in the communal laundry room of a Woodbridge apartment building this weekend.
Officers were called to the Potomac Ridge Apartments in the 2800 block of Woodmark Drive just before 10:10 p.m. The 24-year-old victim told police she was in the laundry room when a stranger approached her from behind, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The man pushed the victim against one of the machines before sexually assaulting her. She yelled and shoved the suspect before fleeing the room and quickly contacting the police. No injuries were reported.
The suspect was described only as a dark-skinned male, approximately 5 foot 8 with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a face mask, a dark blue fitted cap, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
