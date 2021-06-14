Police say a stranger knocked on the bedroom window of an 11-year-old girl late Thursday, then tried to grab her when she opened the window to look outside.
The incident happened about 10:45 p.m. in the 1900 block of Heatherbrook Court. The 11-year- old girl reported to police that she heard a knocking at her second-story window and she opened it and leaned out to look around, Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
As she did, a stranger wrapped his arms around her and both fell to the deck below, Carr said.
The victim immediately got up and ran to the front of the house where she notified a family member about the incident. The stranger was seen running away from the home. No injuries were reported.
While canvassing the neighborhood, a witness reported to police that during the same timeframe, he observed an unknown, possibly teenaged male outside of the victim’s second story window talking to someone inside the room, Carr said.
The only suspect description was a male with a medium build and approximately 5’6”.
