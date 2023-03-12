The nearly month-long OmniRide strike is over.
The Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission on Sunday evening reported that union bus operators voted to accept the latest contract offer from transit operator Keolis. OmniRide buses will resume service Monday.
Teamsters Local 639 announced the strike Feb. 14, citing a need for better pay, less time to reach the top pay levels and better retirement benefits.
“We’re not working for nothing no more,” Local 639 Treasury-Secretary Bill Davis said at the time. “... We’re looking for a liveable wage that has a pathway to a top-scale wage. And right now, they’re offering a decade to get a decent wage, and we’re just not going to agree to that.”
Last week, both sides said they were nearing resolution. Details of deal weren't immediately available Sunday night.
PTRC say Express commuter routes on Monday will run:
- D-100 Dale City - Washington
- D-200 Dale City - Pentagon/Rosslyn/Ballston
- D-300 Dale City - Navy Yard
- MC-200 Montclair - Pentagon
- 942 Stafford - Pentagon
- 611 Gainesville/Manassas - Washington
- 612 Gainesville - Pentagon/L’Enfant/Navy Yard
Other Express commuter routes will operate as manpower is available.
Metro Express, Local, East-West Express, Connect microtransit and Access paratransit services will operate according to regular published schedules. For local routes in eastern Prince William, the transfer hub will return to the OmniRide Transit Center.
"OmniRide is happy to welcome all our riders back!" the agency said in a news release.
