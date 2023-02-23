Police on Wednesday charged a 12-year-old girl with making threats of violence toward Lake Ridge Middle School.
Officers were called to investigate the threat just before 6:15 p.m. after another student received a Snapchat message about potential violence at the school at 12350 Mohican Road. The student immediately informed a family member who contacted police, Prince William County Police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
The school resource officer identified the sender and determined the threat to the school was not credible, Carr said.
The 12-year-old girl was arrested and charged with threats of death or bodily injury, Carr said. She was held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.
