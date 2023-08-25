A 14-year-old student has been charged with trying to strangle a fellow student at Woodbridge High School on the second day of classes.
The incident happened Tuesday about 2:30 p.m. at the school at 3001 Old Bridge Road in Lake Ridge.
Police said two students, both 14-year-old boys, were involved in a fight when "one of the students grabbed the other’s neck," Prince William County police Master Officer Renee Carr said.
Another student intervened and the fight broke up. The victim reported minor injuries.
The other teen was charged with strangulation and held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center, Carr said.
