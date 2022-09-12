A student has been detained after a report of a gun at Freedom High School in Woodbridge this morning.
Prince William County police say the school resource officer and police officers are on the scene.
Police say no shots were fired and no injuries were reported at the school on Neabsco Mills Road.
Police have provided no further information. Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
