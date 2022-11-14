A University of Virginia student who police say shot and killed three football players on the school’s campus in Charlottesville late Sunday night is in custody.
The players were identified as Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Lavel Davis.
Two other people were hurt during the shooting. The suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, is a U.Va. student.
Jones, 22, was arrested in Henrico County outside Richmond about 11 a.m. Monday, Henrico police said in a news release. He was located in the 5700 block of Edgelawn Street.
After around 12 hours, the shelter in place was lifted around 10:33 a.m. and classes are canceled Monday, according to the University of Virginia Office of Emergency Management. Though police finished a thorough search on and off campus, the office said people should expect a “large police presence.”
“Around 10:30 p.m. last night, there was a shooting on Grounds,” the University’s President Jim Ryan wrote in a letter to the university community around 4 a.m. “One of our students, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., is suspected to have committed the shooting. The suspect remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Multiple law enforcement agencies are coordinating to find and apprehend him.”
Police didn’t offer information about the two victims in the hospital.
Ryan said he’s spoke with four of the victims’ families. He said he also spoke with one of the victims who was shot and survived.
Campus police identified Jones in connection with the shooting.
Jones appears to be a former U.Va. football player, based off the team’s 2018 roster.
Around 10:30 p.m., The University of Virginia Office of Emergency Management reported shots fired at Culbreth Garage near the campus drama building in a tweet and advised people on campus to “RUN HIDE FIGHT.”
Sunday night, Ryan urged the community to follow U.Va. Emergency Management for updates.
The school advised those on campus to keep friends and family informed of their situation.
The university has established an emergency hotline at 877-685-4836.
Sheltering in place
Eva Surovell, the editor-in-chief of the student newspaper, The Cavalier Daily, told WTOP’s Neal Augenstein that she sheltered in place inside her dorm. Like many other students, she said, she didn’t have food and didn’t slept much as she “anxiously” awaited more information.
A fourth-year student, Surovell is part of a generation of people who grew up hearing about school shootings. Some of those shootings were more deadly and some in the same state, but she said “that doesn’t make it any easier when it is your own community and your own school.”
She encouraged students to call their loved ones if they haven’t already.
“I told my readers this morning that the only advice that I have is to tell the people in your lives that you care about that you love them, because you never know what that’s going to be taken away from you,” Surovell said.
Reaction
In the letter, Ryan said the university would make plans to grieve after the suspect in the deadly shooting is taken into custody.
“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Ryan wrote.
Monday morning, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said in a tweet that he’s praying for the community.
Senator Tim Kaine, who represents Virginia, issued a call to action over Twitter.
Tragedy struck U.Va. before
The shooting comes to a campus that’s faced violent tragedy before. In August 2017, hundreds of white nationalists marched through the university’s campus during the Unite the Right Rally.
Clashes erupted between the white nationalists and protesters, and one protester, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed when she was struck by a car that drove through a crowd of protesters. James Alex Fields Jr. was convicted of murder and is serving a life sentence for that attack.
Two troopers also died during the 2017 protests when their helicopter crashed near Charlottesville.
WTOP’s Hugh Garbrick contributed to this report.
