A student in possession of a gun was arrested Tuesday morning outside Alexandria City High School on King Street.
School officials received a call that a student had a weapon outside of the school building late Tuesday morning. School officials immediately contacted city police and the school was placed on lockdown.
Officers and school administrators located the student, who was detained at the school entrance. The weapon was recovered and the student was arrested, city police said.
As of noon, the school was moved from lockdown to "secure the building" mode, meaning the school day reverts to normal status inside the building but no one is allowed to enter or leave the King Street school campus while the building remains secured.
