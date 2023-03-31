Police say a student at Unity Reed High School in Manassas was arrested Friday with an unloaded gun on school grounds.
School security and school resource officers quickly located the student and seized the weapon, police said on social media.
There are no injuries and school operations have resumed.
Police have not released any other details.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
Try changing the school name again, it didn’t work this time. You can change the name but the results are the same if not worse.
If it was still Stonewall Jackson, they could have done their due diligence introducing a marksmanship team off campus. Teach these Manassas city kids about gun ownership and gun safety while providing friendly competition on the range with a .22 rifle.
https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2007/apr/6/20070406-103241-8494r/
Because the Confederacy was all about peace, love, and understanding.
Keep voting Republican folks, because we can't have too many guns in the hands of children & the mentally unstable. Civil rights after all. Sigh.
Because Republicans placed the guns in the hands of children and the "mentally unstable?"
Nice try!
https://www.newsnationnow.com/video/oreilly-leaders-dont-take-time-to-research-gun-issues-in-us-cuomo/8512340/
States should know who possess assault rifles. "Rigorous registration requirements" to own an AR style weapon, per state. With mental health red flagging.
Then, federally, it's doubled down with a law that if you are caught committing a crime with a weapon, you're given a mandatory minimum, O'Reilly uses eight years as an example. Now the feds are able to take guns off of the streets by those who are committing the most crimes.
He mentions axios ran a story in March stating 38 mass shootings, with 57 killed, 133 injured.
https://www.axios.com/2023/03/28/us-mass-shootings-march-2023
What did axios fail to report? Only 2 of those mass shootings were undertaken by mentally ill people. The rest? Gang related, drug related.
