Future leaders shared powerful messages of unity and inclusivity in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.
The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, in affiliation with the Delta Research and Educational Foundation, hosted its 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration and the 33rd annual Youth Oratorical Competition.
The event was held in a virtual format for the third consecutive year. Hundreds of audience members joined via the organization’s YouTube channel and were able to interact with the presentation through the live comment section.
Alyssa Godfrey from Benson Middle School claimed the Best Before the Judges’ Award for middle school, and Shavonne Davis from Patriot won the high school section. The Judges’ Choice Award for the middle school section went to Rosalie Bagay from Bull Run Middle School, and the high school section recipient was Ritha Igout.
Arhaan Gautam from Pennington Traditional School was given the Featured Speaker Award.
Six student orators, each winners from the regional oratorical competition, in grades 6th through 12th, delivered inspirational speeches to address this year’s theme: “A View of the Promised Land.” Viewers were able to text to vote for their favorite speaker after the last speech was delivered.
Sakshi Gowday from Reagan Middle School won the Best Before the Audience Award for middle school. The other finalists were Alyssa M. Godfrey from Benton Middle School and Kaomi Ninasaume from Gainesville Middle School.
Gowday paid tribute to King’s life and legacy and encouraged listeners to view the world through other perspectives.
“It’s important to remember that we must fight for all social justice causes, because like Dr. King once said: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’” Gowday said. “All forms of social injustice are connected somehow, and ignoring some ways doesn’t allow us to move towards the promised land … if all of us work even a tiny bit harder to be better people, small differences can add up to big changes.”
Davis, the high school Best Before the Judges’ Award winner, described humanity’s path to get to the promised land and delivered a message of power and hope during her speech.
“We may cry, we may bleed, but we are alive. And as long as we are alive, our promised land is well in reach,” Davis said. “Every day, when we wake up in the morning we have the chance to change, we have the ability to choose joy over sadness. We need to take advantage of this opportunity.
The other Best Before the Judges’ Award finalists were Brooklynn Saunders from Gar-Field High School and Myles Lanier from Manassas Park High School.
U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and Rep. Abigail Spanberger shared sentiments about the importance of the day and congratulated the orators during the program. Rev. Denzel Goodlin delivered the invocation and benediction, and the MLK Community Choir, composed of students from kindergarten through high school, performed thematic musical selections for the program.
Each of the winners and participants will be recognized in an awards ceremony held at Gainesville High School on Jan 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.