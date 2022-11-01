Northern Virginia elementary students were recently invited to take a virtual field trip where they could learn from expert beekeepers, take a deep dive into a hive and even fly like a honey bee.
The Business for a Better World Center at George Mason University, with help from The Sweet Virginia Foundation and CreatorUp!, has launched its newest project through The Honey Bee Initiative, an organization that aims to empower communities through sustainable beekeeping.
The project uses virtual reality to teach local students about bees in an immersive manner.
“I think the event was incredibly successful because so many people from all different walks of life came,” said Lisa Gring-Pemble, co-founder of The Honey Bee Initiative.
Daniel Price, the president and CEO of the Sweet Virginia Foundation, which sponsored the event and provided the funding to produce the video, was in attendance along with students from different colleges, a VR specialist, the head of the organization's facilities, their sustainability office staff, elementary students and their families, beekeepers and elementary school teachers.
“It was almost like a physical representation of this idea that we need to band together to make this happen,” Gring-Pemble said.
The event focused on fostering engagement and sparking interest in STEM fields using honey bees and VR technology to complement the curriculum about pollination taught in elementary schools.
“It was just a really powerful reminder of how important it is to bring people with different areas of expertise together to solve global challenges like the disappearance of honey bees,” Gring-Pemble said. “It really truly does take a village to solve these problems ... everybody in that place came together to say what we can do to educate this next generation about the importance of pollinators. And that was the magic of the night, it was a giant team effort.”
The specific mission of the project is to spread information about the dangers pollinators are facing.
“Not everybody has the luxury or the ability to take school groups to see the hives and to learn about them ... I really do think we have a moral imperative to educate students and young people about the environment and about what it takes to be responsible stewards of the environment,” Gring-Pemble said. “We measure our success by how many people we include in higher education ... if we don’t have pollinators, we don’t have the food that we eat, and that’s a very real problem.”
The film was tested at elementary schools across Northern Virginia in October, when GMU researchers and team members from CreatorUp! visited the classrooms through the VR experience.
