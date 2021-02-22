Twenty-eight student-artists from Prince William County Public Schools are featured in the 17th annual “Off the Wall” art exhibit and competition sponsored by Lockheed Martin and hosted by ARTfactory in Manassas.
This year’s exhibit was open by appointment only due to the pandemic with a virtual exhibition available for viewing at the ARTfactory website.
“Exhibits, such ‘as Off the Wall,’ are incredibly important for young artists as it is an opportunity for them to share their learning and demonstrate their skill,” said Jasmine Hawkins, the county school system’s administrative coordinator of the arts. “Art exhibits are a celebration of achievement as well as a learning opportunity for students.”
Each category is judged by a professional in that field. Awards are traditionally presented at an open house at Lockheed Martin. This year, Lockheed Martin plans to invite student-participants to a virtual event.
The Prince William students selected for the 2021 Off the Wall art exhibit are:
Battlefield High School
Nicholas Austin-Wakefield, second place in the visual arts category for “Seasons”
Isabel Lee, first place in the visual arts category for “Hearing Through Seeing”
Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School
Lyric Blevins, first place in the poetry category for “Of Mind, of Body, of Fire”
Maggie Kozer, first place in the art and tech category for “HUNGRY”
Kofi Asare, third place in the poetry category for “Tested by the Almighty”
Makayla Bowman, honorable mention in the poetry category for “Hidden Hurricanes”
Chloe Smalls Johnson
Lilliana Alaniz
Ariana Fernandez
Jaiden Reefer
Darryl Thomas
Luce Barahona-Gonzalez
Chaunti Hatchett
Sara Arnold
Forest Park High School
Hannah Durham, honorable mention in the poetry category for “How a Poet Lives”
Freedom High School
Carlos Sanchez Lemus
Osbourn Park High School
Kristine Clyde, third place in the visual arts category for “Liberty and Justice for...”
Cam Franklin, honorable mention in the visual arts category for “Ennui”
Elena Truitt, honorable mention in the visual arts category for “Online School”
Courtney Walters, honorable mention in the visual arts category for “Modern Tokyo”
Betaneya Daniel, honorable mention in the visual arts category for “Lijnet (Youth)”
Rocio Serrano Velasco, honorable mention in the visual arts category for “Nostalgia”
Miranda Herd
Olivia Thacker
Ashley Garrison
Nicholas Irvin
Woodbridge High School
Charlotte Flynn, second place in the poetry category for “A Poet’s Nature”
Keon McClinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.