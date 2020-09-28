Insurify, an insurance quotes comparison website, has compiled a list of the top 20 cities with the rudest drivers, with Virginia taking a whopping nine spots on the list.
And in news that probably won't surprise you, three of the top 10 rudest are in Northern Virginia -- Alexandria is number three on the list, Woodbridge is number six and Ashburn number 10.
How did they figure out where the rude drivers drive? The data team at Insurify referred to its database of over 2.5 million insurance applications to determine the cities with the rudest drivers.
In order to apply for car insurance, drivers disclose information such as where they live and their driving history, including past accidents and moving violations. Insurify classified the following driving violations as the most extreme forms of rude driving: failure to yield violations (failure to yield the right of way, failure to yield to a pedestrian), failure to stop violations (failure to stop for a red light, school bus, or stop sign), improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-runs.
The most common rude driving offenses were failure to stop for a red light and failure to stop for a stop sign across the United States, the study found.
So who has America’s three politest drivers? Wellington, Florida; McAllen, Texas, and Louisville, Kentucky, according to Insurify.
For each city, researchers calculated the proportion of drivers with one or more of these violations on their record. Cities with the highest share of these drivers were ranked as the cities with the rudest drivers. In this study, cities were defined based on the United States Census Bureau’s classification of an “urbanized area,” an urban area with a population over 50,000.
I don't doubt Northern Virginia has rude drivers, but there is a flaw in this study. Look at all the cities in Idaho on the list. Some of the nicest drivers in the world are in Idaho. There are some drivers there that are not all that familiar with traffic lights as they only see them a few times a year when they drive to town to pick up supplies. Why are there no Maryland or California cities on the list? This is obviously fake news.
