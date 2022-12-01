Major League Cricket and its Washington D.C.-based investor, Sanjay Govil, will work with George Mason University to study the “feasibility” of a new multi-purpose cricket and baseball facility. The ballpark would be designed to host Major League cricket matches, Mason baseball games, and other events, with the goal of being operational by 2025.
According to a release, the move represents the league’s long-term plan for American Cricket, including the launch of the first U.S. professional Twenty20 (T20) cricket league.
The ballpark would be home to a Major League Cricket franchise and feature an international-grade pitch. That pitch would meet International Cricket Council accreditation allowing the ballpark to host the highest level of international cricket competition.
“This study with Mason is an important milestone in a new era for Major League Cricket and international matches in the United States and brings new athletic resources to George Mason University and the region,” Govil says.
George Mason President Gregory Washington said the opportunity would bring to the region what is globally the second-most popular media sport, which he believes would be ideal to base at a location known for attracting both international students and audiences.
“At the same time, this proposed facility would enhance the Mason athletic experience for our student-athletes, alumni network, and fan base.”
Fairfax County, where George Mason’s main campus is located, currently has adult and youth cricket leagues “which provide a significant base of grassroots support for cricket in the area,” the release says.
Major League Cricket is also working with international architects HKS to develop “an innovative cross-functional design that would maximize facility utilization.”
