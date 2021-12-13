Elderly and disabled military veterans have never had a particularly easy time getting around and obtaining services, but the pandemic showed local support organizations that it could get worse.
The NOVA Veterans Association surveyed the veterans it assisted during the pandemic and found that medical appointments were canceled, volunteer transportation programs were not running, and the veterans were increasingly concerned.
Many organizations switched to online platforms for intake, but a lot of older veterans don’t have a smartphone or the capability to understand how to make a telehealth appointment, said Melissa Dargis, chief operations officer for NOVA Veterans, a local nonprofit that connects underserved veterans with a comprehensive suite of services.
“We quickly found out that our stories and situations with our veterans were not unique; they were pervasive across the organizations,” Dargis said.
After surveying 131 community partners representing 68 organizations, the association identified three primary and urgent barriers to local veterans’ wellbeing, especially those who are elderly or underserved: information technology, transportation and healthcare access. NOVA Veterans, founded in 2015 by Dr. Angela McConnell, a retired Air Force major, published a white paper on those topics last month.
Information Technology
Information technology is a multi-faceted barrier to veterans accessing and receiving services and resources, according to the study. Along with this, veteran service organizations may have IT infrastructure and website challenges that can create additional barriers.
NOVA Veterans cited an Air Force veteran who is 73, lives alone on a limited income and uses a cell phone provided by the local area agency on aging. That phone has a limited number of minutes each month, and every time he calls the Veterans Administration hospital to schedule an appointment, he can be put on hold for 30 minutes or more, which burns through his available time, McConnell said.
“You have a ton of services and resources, but they’re not organized and they’re not easy to define once you find them,” McConnell said. “Trying to find that specific program that’s going to support the needs of your specific veteran is even more cumbersome.”
Additionally, veterans must own or have access to a computer or device, must understand how to use it and keep it up to date and must have internet service. Without all three of those elements, the group said, veterans can feel frustrated and helpless.
To lessen the negative effects, NOVA Veterans said an information technology program should be developed to manage and coordinate the multiple IT services and available resources. One organization should be able to ensure these barriers are identified and removed and that a comprehensive solution is created and sustained for veterans and their families.
Transportation
Numerous factors prevent reliable, safe transportation to and from medical appointments at both Veterans Administration and civilian hospitals and clinics, the organization wrote. These include the lack of immediate services or weekend service, geographic limitations of public services, a cap on the number of trips available in a certain time period, an ability to serve only ambulatory veterans and a limit on the number of drop-offs at specific stops.
Even though there are more than 57 transportation organizations in Northern Virginia and the District of Columbia, many of them require a one- or two-week advance reservation, and most have limited service hours, which leave large gaps in local mobility needs.
The Dulles Area Transportation Association has worked with NOVA Veterans to provide free transportation to healthcare and vaccine appointments, but that is limited by a grant to a specific region of Northern Virginia.
According to 2017 data, out of the almost 200,000 veterans living in the local 10-county service area, more than 30% are vulnerable to transportation issues because of poverty, disability or age. NOVA Veterans contends that a viable transportation solution would reduce the number of missed medical appointments and improve the overall health and well-being of veterans.
The organization’s study proposes developing a business to manage and coordinate mobility needs for underserved, elderly and disabled veterans, as well as a business to manage coordination among the 57 available services.
Healthcare Access
The study initially focused on the lack of health clinics and available appointments due to the pandemic, but the group realized that the real issues may be lack of transportation to in-person appointments and computer and phone capabilities for virtual visits.
The solution, the group said, is more regional, comprehensive organizations such as NOVA Veterans that work with government and veteran agencies and have skilled case managers and advocates who can provide the time, focus and follow-up required for elderly and disabled veterans.
NOVA Vets did say that the state’s Medicaid system, with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, may soon be able to support home and community-based services, as well as behavioral services.
John Maxwell, commissioner of the Virginia Department of Veteran Services, agreed that greater coordination is needed.
“If a veteran has the ability to reach us, then we can certainly connect them to resources,” he said. “If we’re not able to directly help them, I think … there has to be some larger organizations, whether they’re at the federal, state or community level, for-profit or nonprofit, that are seen and known to be credible organizations that a veteran is aware of.”
NOVA Vets said the solution is to fund organizations that help veterans access services, as well as provide direct coordination and continuous follow-up. Many grantors fund programs to alleviate specific issues such as homelessness, food insecurity or unemployment but don’t fund critical infrastructure and required overhead.
“Comprehensive case management and advocacy is the lynchpin that does away with short-term Band-aid fixes, like paying an overdue utility bill or providing veterans a single ride or getting a meal on the table,” McConnell wrote. “The comprehensive approach truly considers the whole veteran approach … so sustainable long-term support can be established.”
