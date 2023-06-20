Del. Suhas Subramanyam easily defeated former Del. Ibraheem Samirah on Tuesday in the Democratic primary to fill a Loudoun County state Senate seat previously held by Sen. John Bell.

With 47 of the 54 precincts reporting, Subramanyam had 73.6% of the vote, according to preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections. The district consists of the Ashburn, Sterling and South Riding areas of eastern Loudoun.

Bell, who is retiring for health reasons, endorsed Subramanyam, who outraised Samirah significantly, $478,000 to $139,000, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Subramanyam was elected to the House of Delegates in 2019 from the 87th District and became the first Indian-American, South Asian and Hindu elected to the Virginia General Assembly. He previously served as a White House advisor to President Obama.

Subramanyam was reelected in 2021, defeating Republican Greg Moulthrop, against whom he will face off again this fall in the Senate race.

Samirah, a dentist, won a special election to fill the 86th District seat in the House of Delegates in 2019 and was re-elected that fall. However, he was ousted in the 2021 Democratic primary by Irene Shin.

Meanwhile, in Loudoun's 26th District House of Delegates seat, which is open, Kannan Srinivasan defeated Sirisha Kompalli for the Democratic nomination. With 16 of the 20 precincts reporting, Srinivasan had over 67% of the vote.

Srinivasan raised over $323,000 to Kompalli's $14,000. He will face Republican Rafi Khaja in the fall. The district includes the Brambleton and Stone Ridge area and parts of South Riding and is heavily Democratic.