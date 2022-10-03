Leesburg police have charged a substitute teacher with misdemeanor assault and battery on a student at Tuscarora High School.
The charge against Hans Mirzaei, 68, of Leesburg, stems from an incident that occurred Sept. 16 about 2 p.m. at Tuscarora High School, Leesburg police said in a news release.
The school resource officer received a report that a student had been forcefully removed from a classroom by a substitute teacher, later identified as Hans Mirzaei, the release said.
The teenager reported no injuries.
Pursuant to the report of the assault, Loudoun County Public Schools removed Mirzaei from the building, in accordance school policies and procedures, the release said.
The Leesburg Police Department in conjunction with Loudoun County schools conducted an investigation into the incident. At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was presented to the Office of the Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
The incident remains under investigation by the Leesburg Police Department School Resource Officer Unit. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Officer M. Hackney at 703-771-4500 or at mhackney@leesburgva.gov. If you wish to remain anonymous please call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).
