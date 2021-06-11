Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High near 70F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.