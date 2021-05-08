Manassas is making progress on its plan to widen Sudley Road between Grant Avenue and Godwin Drive, with officials saying they hope work can begin by the end of this year or early 2022.
The $8 million project, funded mostly by the Federal Highway Administration, will add a third northbound lane along the 1.2-mile stretch. City engineering staff will hold a public information meeting on the plan May 18.
Project manager Lance Kilby said the project has been delayed slightly to account for Prince William County’s Route 28 bypass plans. No properties are being taken for the third lane, but some property lines – including some outside the city limits in the county – will need to be moved through easements.
“When the Route 28 bypass was brought back to life, we had meetings and basically had a mutual agreement that we’d rather not rip the road up twice,” Kilby told InsideNoVa. “We came to an agreement that we would go ahead and do this part of the project, which basically slowed the project down a little bit. We had to stop and redesign a little bit.”
Originally, the third lane was planned to end at Dorsey Circle, about a half-mile from Godwin Drive, but the scope was expanded after the Route 28 bypass plan was approved.
Work on the county side of the project to interact with the bypass – which will run from Godwin to Route 28 – will be paid for by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and cost just under $1 million. Left- and right-turn lanes will also be added to the future bypass on the county side.
At the start of the project planning, engineers were considering adding a bicycle lane, but as of now that isn’t part of the 60% design that’s been completed.
Kilby said the full design should be done soon, before the public meeting. Sidewalk improvements will also be made to the road just south of the county line. Additionally, a crosswalk and pedestrian beg button will be added at Rolling Road and Godwin Drive.
“The third lane would basically relieve some of the congestion on the road,” Kilby said. “Obviously it’s a good project that would help the community … with congestion. It’s also right in front of [Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Hospital] there, so the community’s going to benefit from that perspective.”
