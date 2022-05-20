The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for today and into the weekend: it's going to be hot.
Temperatures will rise into the 90s today, Saturday and Sunday for the first time since last fall across most of Northern Virginia. Forecasters say today will be the first 90-degree day in the Baltimore and Washington metro areas since last September.
A number of daily temp records may be in jeopardy on Fri-Sun! Check out details at local climate sites where records are kept. In terms of 1st 90 degree days, this is close to the average first date. However, the average 1st 95 degree day is in late Jun! #MDwx #VAwx #DCwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/LiXCAQd6d5— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) May 19, 2022
Saturday is forecast to be the hottest day of the weekend, with many locations reaching the mid-90s and heat indices approaching 100, the weather service said in a special weather statement issued Thursday.
"The abrupt beginning of hot temperatures early in the season after a relatively cool spring brings an increased risk of heat illnesses unless proper precautions are taken for those working or recreating outdoors," the statement said.
Forecasters say be aware of the heat, and take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside this weekend. Some other hot weather tips:
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Plan to wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing, and seek shade from the sun.
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments and stay hydrated with non-alcoholic beverages.
