Tonight, the moon rises at 7:18 p.m. at its closest point to the Earth this year.
The Super Pink Moon will appear to be the biggest and brightest yet this year, should clouds not get in the way.
The perigean full moon, more commonly known as a supermoon, is the first full moon of spring. According to the Old Farmers Almanac, it takes its name from a wildflower native to eastern North America, the creeping phlox or moss phlox.
