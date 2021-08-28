Fauquier’s school superintendent Friday asked for an end to disrespect and verbal abuse of teachers, administrators and other staff members as COVID-19 cases and quarantines continue to increase.
“But, you know, we’re better than that,” David Jeck said in a video update. “And we need to stop it.”
Dr. Jeck also addressed significant staff shortages and efforts to improve communication with parents during the eight minute video.
The transcript follows:
Hi, Dave Jeck here, Superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools, with another video update. I have three things of importance to share with you today.
Workforce status
One has to do with manpower, and I wanted to share an ongoing conversation and problem not only in our county but I suspect in just about every school division in the state. We have manpower issues.
You’ve probably heard plenty about teacher shortages. But at this time, we also have a shortage of bus drivers, a shortage of custodians, and school nutrition workers. We do have some issues with manpower.
And, you know, it’s being felt in the public-school world, but it’s also being felt in private industry, just a lack of manpower. So I would like to tell you that we’re going to fix this and it’s going to get better sometime soon, but I really can’t promise you that. We’ve had to do quite a bit of out-of-the-box thinking and try to be creative with filling in some holes, personnel wise.
We’re down 20 drivers, for example. We have lots of drivers making double runs, which means we have some late buses now. I think we’ve avoided some really major late bus issues. But I know in some neighboring school divisions that they have some horror stories about bus transportation issues.
So we’re doing the best we can. We need more bus drivers. As I mentioned, we’re down 20. But we’re also down a lot of school custodians and school nutrition workers. We’ve tried to be very flexible and creative with instruction with teaching positions. And we have ended up with some larger class sizes that are unavoidable in many instances, but hats off to our teachers, bus drivers, and everyone who’s just gone way above and beyond to make it work and to serve our kids and serve our families.
Because it’s not been easy, as you probably know, but they’ve done a great job. And if you do listen, for example, to the radio traffic for transportation in the morning, they’re just remarkable people. And they really help each other out and try to maintain positive attitudes. And I’m very appreciative of them. And so that is what it is on the workforce piece.
Streamlining communication
The second piece I want to talk to you about is relative to communication. And what we’d like to do is to streamline our communication process and encapsulate the important pieces of information into one document; the document is our weekly newsletter, which Ms. (Tara) Helkowski puts out. She is our information department.
What she’s going to be doing is saving information so that it goes out at one time, in one place instead of us scatter plotting you with pieces of information, which can be overwhelming and confusing, trying to keep it in one place. For example, we just got this information about vaccine availability, where they’re available, etc. It’s an important document, and it’s important that it’s handy for you all.
This most recent newsletter included information about quarantining and contact tracing and what’s involved with that. It’s confusing what VDH has in place as far as quarantining, the process, and what it looks like, and if this happens, then this happens. VDH — I love them, but they’ve not been terribly flexible with us or with anyone as far as those quarantine pieces with a lot of students quarantined at this point.
No one was expecting to have this many students quarantine this quickly, and it caught us off guard. And so in our next newsletter, there’ll be information from our Department of Instruction about how we’re addressing instruction for students who are quarantined in a more meaningful way. And that’ll be coming out next Tuesday. We want to make sure that we’re giving those kids who are quarantined meaningful instruction so that they don’t get far behind or don’t get behind. And we’re going to continue to work at that.
We’re going to make it better. That is one area I can promise you we will make better. So our DOI staff has worked very hard with our principals to come up with a plan that works and is doable and will help families, especially those who have children who have been quarantined.
Respecting staff
Last but not least, something that’s been on my mind the last week that’s very troubling to me, and I want to talk to you about it. In the last week or so, we’ve ended up in these situations (and really, it’s been more than a week) where we’ve had folks who have been really disrespectful towards our staff and have been verbally abusive towards staff members.
What I mean by staff is school staff, including teachers, administrators, secretaries, and then on a larger scale, school board members and members of my staff, and they don’t deserve that. And it really needs to stop.
Now, granted, I know, I’m only talking to a very, very small percentage of folks who are frustrated and feel like the appropriate thing to do is lash out at staff, and it’s not, and it’s got to stop. And so we’ll do what we have to do to put an end to it. But, you know, we’re better than that. And we need to stop it.
And when things like that happen, I always think about my own kids and would I want my kids to see me behaving like that in a school or, you know, over the phone or not, and the answer is, of course, no, I wouldn’t.
So I appreciate the, you know, the vast majority of folks who treat staff with respect and dignity and who are respectful of staff. We expect our staff to treat stakeholders and parents with the same degree of respect. It’s important; it’s what we’re about. It’s what our school community should be about.
I’ve been here eight years, and something I’ve always appreciated about the school community is our ability and our willingness to be respectful towards each other. And that’s taken a bit of a hit here recently, and it’s very concerning, and it really needs to stop.
Those people, staff, on any level, they’re there to help you. What they want to do is to help you as parents, and it’s important that we remember that, so we really need your help in this area. I thank those folks who are overwhelmingly good to our staff.
And, yes, I understand that we’re all in a tough place right now. We all get that. And so it’s important that we are able to empathize with each other. So that is what it is.
I hope everyone has a great rest of the day and a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.