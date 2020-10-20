Prince William County Schools Superintendent Steve Walts will present a plan at tomorrow's school board meeting that brings middle and high schoolers back into classrooms in January and February.
The school board meets at 6 p.m. at the Edward Kelly Leadership Center. Walts was tasked at the last board meeting with presenting a plan for an in-person return to school for middle and high school students, who were not included in his Oct. 7 return-to-learn plan.
That plan brings pre-kindergarten and kindergarden students back in November, with the remainder of elementary school grades staggered through the end of January.
Walts took heat from the school board and some Prince William supervisors at a joint meeting last week for the slowly-staggered plan.
In meeting agenda documents released ahead of tomorrow's school board meeting, Walts lists Jan. 26 as the date for grades four, five, sixth and ninth to return, and Feb. 2 as the date that all remaining grade levels return. High school start time will be 7:30 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.