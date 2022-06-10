EagleBank Arena was filled to the rafters with supporters Friday, as the Woodbridge Senior High School class of 2022 moved on to the next phase in life, and adulthood.
Nearly 700 strong, the senior class, decked out in vibrant green and brilliant white robes and caps, processed on to the floor, while exuberant family and friends raucously waved and shouted down to them.
Dr. LaTanya McDade, superintendent, Prince William County Public Schools, instructs Woodbridge High graduates to maximze their potential during commencement of the Class of '22 at EagleBank Arena, Friday.
William Dulany, center, poses with Prince William County Supervisors Kenney Boddye, Victor Angry, and Margaret Franklin after receiving his diploma at Eagle Bank Arena, June 10, during Woodbridge High School commencement exercises.
LaTanya McDade, superintendent of Prince William County Public Schools, said she hoped the graduates could feel all of the pride, the joy and love from everyone in the building that is surrounding them and lifting them up.
“There is no doubt that the last two years of your high school career have been filled with both academic and personal challenges that at times have maybe felt insurmountable. Yet, you remained resilient, persevered and you made it,” McDade said. “This graduating class has faced more adversity than any other class in recent history, having to complete your high school years during a global pandemic,” reminding them that life is 10 percent what happens to us and 90 percent how we react to it.
“The Woodbridge High School graduating class of 2022 is going places,” McDade said to great applause. She went on to quantify the significant academic achievements by this class.
“About half of this class has been accepted to college or university; 20 graduates are attending a career or trade school; seven members of this class will proudly serve our country through an enlistment in our military; 165 graduates are entering the workforce or have earned industry certifications, or career and technical education; more than 40 members of this class have been offered jobs, internships or apprenticeships; and 324 students are graduating with an advanced studies diploma,” said McDade.
She said these graduates have earned $5.3 million in scholarships. To guide them through the next phase, McDade urged each of them to maximize their potential.
“The first way to maximize your potential is hard work. You are all multitalented, but you can never rest on your talent, because hard work beats talent when talent doesn't work hard. Always maintain a strong work ethic,” she said.
“The second way to maximize your potential is optimism. Always remain optimistic about your future and ignore the naysayers. I am sure that many of you have experienced someone who has doubted you or maybe even made you feel like you can't do it, as I have experienced this myself,” she confided. “And my advice to you is to not allow somebody else's pessimism to destroy your possibility.”
“And finally, pursue a purpose-driven life. You are courageous leaders who are critically conscious with a powerful voice. Use your knowledge, your talents, and your voice to give back and bring about real – and desperately-needed change – in this world,” McDade said. “So take advantage of every opportunity in life to leave your mark.”
Alicia Ober, senior class president, likened the past year as one that revealed the capacity for resilience.
“I like to think of our class as a dandelion. We are not just resilient; we have emerged from the cracks of the concrete after the dystopian hardship of the last four years,” Ober said. “We are not the generation of normal. We are far from it, with our experiences and the way we have adapted. We all have the capability to create change through any difficulties that we face. We all have the capability to create change through any difficulties that we face. At this moment, we are at the stage where the seeds of the dandelion will fly away, each on their own journey.”
McDade said everyone gathered couldn’t be more proud of this class.
“We can't wait to see all that you’ll accomplish and contribute to your community, our nation and our world,” said McDade. “On behalf of Prince William County Public Schools and school board, congratulations, class of 2022.”
