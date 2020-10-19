The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is searching for two robbers, one wearing a Superman mask and the other a Batman mask, who assaulted and stole money from a jogger Saturday in Chantilly.
The sheriff's office said it happened about 6 p.m. in the 25000 block Adamstown Court. A jogger reported that two strangers approached and asked to borrow his phone. When he declined, the duo surrounded him and prevented him from leaving.
One of the robbers then brandished a pocketknife and demanded money, the sheriff's office said.
The suspects were both described as white and approximately 18 to 20 years old.
One was wearing a Batman face mask, orange Nike jacket, black pants, and basketball shoes. The other male wore a Superman face mask, black North Face sweatshirt, khaki pants, and basketball shoes.
