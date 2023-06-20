Prince William County Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey easily was renominated to run for a second four-year term on Tuesday.
Bailey received 72% of the vote over challenger Kim Short.
Bailey, wife of a Marine veteran who formerly worked in corporate several industries before having a career in nonprofits, while Short is a military veteran with a background in public health.
Bailey will face Republican Vern Robinson in November's general election. She won 64% of the vote in 2019.
