Prince William County’s Gainesville District Supervisor Pete Candland has proposed establishing a 12-month moratorium on all county rezonings, a move that drew a swift rebuke from the county’s largest business interest group.
Unveiled Friday, Candland’s proposal would establish the year-long moratorium in order to “authorize a study period and define” land-use concepts like “equity in housing” and “environmental justice,” Candland said in a release.
As a result, the proposal calls for county staff to stop all work on sector plans, small area plans and other land use work unless mandated by the state. Effectively, the resolution would stop all development in the county that can’t be done by-right for one year.
The proposal, which goes before the Prince William Board of County Supervisors on Tuesday, comes on the heels of Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson’s failed proposal to halt two small-area plans, including one impacting the historic Settlement neighborhood that drew some public comment opposition at the board’s last meeting in September. That resolution failed along partisan lines, with the board’s Republicans in support of the stoppage and Democrats opposed.
“For example, we have yet to even define affordable dwellings, equity in housing, or environmental justice. To continue hearing land use cases regarding housing developments and potentially the extension of sewer into the Rural Crescent for cluster developments or data centers without first defining our own guiding documents is irresponsible government,” Candland wrote in his release. “... We have to first define and understand these concepts before proceeding with significant land use decisions effecting (sic) generations of County Residents.”
The Prince William Chamber of Commerce quickly came out in opposition to Candland’s resolution ahead of the board’s Tuesday meeting. In an “action alert” Monday, Chamber Director of Operations and Government Affairs Ross Snare said the group supported the effort to further define objectives like “environmental justice” and “equity in housing,” but opposed the year-long stoppage in rezoning work.
“... the Chamber also believes that the County has the capability to create a study group to address this issue and still conduct it’s (sic) business, as it has done for a number of issues and topics over the years. To that extent, the Chamber vehemently opposes a moratorium being placed on actions by the Board and the County on future projects,” Snare wrote.
In his release, Candland specifically cited the May Devlin Road rezoning, which cleared the way for a 516-home development between Devlin and Linton Hall Roads in Bristow. That project was also approved on a party-line vote. At public hearings on the rezoning, a group of nearby residents spoke against what they feared would be “overcrowding” in schools and increased traffic.
Candland said “this new Board majority disregarded the will of the people and approved additional housing.”
In his “action alert” though, Snare countered that additional housing development would be needed to keep pace with job growth and continue to build the county’s tax base even as it feels the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Both Market Rate and Workforce Housing are necessary for the County’s continued growth as a community where people can live, work, play and do business,” Snare wrote. “… Shutting down an entire sector of the County’s economy will place additional hardships on the people of the community who rely on that sector for their jobs and livelihoods.”
