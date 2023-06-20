Brentsville District Supervisor Jeanine Lawson on Tuesday scored a big win against Marine Corps veteran Kenn Knarr in a Republican primary to secure the party’s nomination for chair of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Lawson, the longest-serving sitting member of the board, led with 81% of the vote with 90% of the precincts reporting, according to unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.

She will apparently face Democrat Deshundra Jefferson in the November general election. Jefferson appeared to have upset current Board Chair Ann Wheeler in a tight race.

Lawson campaigned on a promise to protect Prince William’s rural area and national parks by limiting the proliferation of data centers, especially the proposed PW Digital Gateway, which calls for up to 27 million square feet of data centers on 2,100 acres on the county's western end. While she says she is not entirely opposed to the high-tech hubs, she has vowed to limit their construction to industrial zones with plenty of tree buffers and noise mitigation.

The presumptive Republican nominee also campaigned on confronting rising crime in the county. She wants police to feel confident the supervisors support them while also opposing any legislation that takes aim at qualified immunity, a legal principle that some argue makes it more difficult to hold police accountable for misconduct.

"We’re very grateful for the huge win tonight," Lawson said in a statement in InsideNova. "I’ve always campaigned to be the voice of Prince William residents, and for that reason they resoundingly chose the candidate in this race that focuses on what’s important to them. We’re looking forward to keeping this momentum going for a strong campaign through November and making sure the Prince William BOCS works for the people of Prince William again."

Knarr, a Gainesville District resident and proponent of the Digital Gateway, trailed far behind Lawson. He campaigned as a more mild-mannered conservative alternative to Lawson, whom he said injects divisiveness into discourse. He also ran on lowering taxes, including eliminating the county’s tax on meals, and making housing more affordable.

In a tweet shortly after 11 p.m., Knarr congratulated Lawson.

"While the results are not what we hoped for, I was encouraged by all the folks who came out today and participated in the democratic process," he said. "As we go into the election in November, I will continue to fight for conservative principles in Prince William County."

In a campaign email earlier in the evening, he called into question the results of the race, pointing to technical issues experienced by the Prince William County Office of Elections in reporting with the state's results system.

"This should not be happening in a country like U.S.A," Knarr said in a campaign message. "This has been completely mismanaged and @PWCVotes needs to IMMEDIATELY come forward and explain what is going on and how can Prince William voters have any confidence in the results. This is an utter mess."

His likely defeat follows several leading Prince William County Republican voices, including former chairs of the committee, denouncing Knarr in the lead-up to the primary as a “Democrat masquerading as a Republican.” They say Knarr, who has a history of donating to and supporting the campaigns of local Democrats, ran to stifle Republican opposition against Wheeler. Notably, Knarr donated $145 in 2022 to Wheeler.

Knarr had defended his financial support for Wheeler and other Democrats, while also repeatedly denying claims that he’s not a true conservative.