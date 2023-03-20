Republican Prince William County Supervisor Jeanine Lawson is running for chair of the Board of County Supervisors, she announced Monday morning.
Lawson, who was first elected the Brentsville District representative on the Board of County Supervisors in 2014, said in a news release she’s advocating for lower taxes, support for law enforcement and managed growth.
The Republican quickly took aim at current Democratic Chair Ann Wheeler, who announced her reelection bid in January.
In her announcement, Lawson said the average release estate tax bill in Prince William County has risen by over $1,400 in the past three years and homicides have jumped by 150%.
“Enough is enough. Our local taxes are through the roof. Unchecked development is rampant while conservation and concerns about our local environment have been tossed aside. Crime in every corner of the county is skyrocketing,” Lawson said. “It’s time to throw out our current Chair's radical approach and implement new, practical, constituent-focused solutions to local governing.”
Lawson also noted Wheeler’s support for the data center industry in Prince William County. Lawson voted in opposition to the controversial PW Digital Gateway data center project last fall, while Wheeler supported the plans. General plans for the project were approved on a 5-2 vote, with Democrats in support and Lawson and fellow Republican Yesli Vega opposed.
Lawson, who is the only Republican to announce a campaign for chair thus far, finished second to Hung Cao for the 10th Congressional District Republican nomination last summer.
Wheeler, who was elected to her first term in 2019, issued a statement Monday morning in response to Lawson’s announcement.
“Lawson is an extreme MAGA Republican who is dangerous for our county. In her own words, Lawson said: ‘This woke agenda has manifested itself under guises of 'equity' and 'inclusion' -- innocent words that conceal a deeply divisive and devastating agenda,’” Wheeler said in the statement. “Prince William County is the most diverse county in the Commonwealth and the 10th most diverse county in the country. We do not need a Trump-style celebrity politician who likes appearing on rightwing radio shows and aspires to higher office.”
Wheeler, who is being challenged by Deshundra Jefferson for her party's nomination, won the 2019 chair's race by taking nearly 55 percent of the vote.
